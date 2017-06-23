London:- Robin Twist, Harry Styles’ stepfather, has died aged 57 after losing his battle against cancer, it has been confirmed. The chart-topping singer’s stepdad - who married his mother Anne Cox in 2013 - passed away earlier this week, aged 57, after losing his battle with cancer. A spokesperson for Harry said: ‘’Harry’s stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time.’’ Robin played an integral part in Harry and his sister Gemma’s upbringing, helping to guide them through their teenage years.–Metro Harry, 23, even served as the best man at Robin and Anne’s wedding and later admitted the challenge of giving the his speech was ‘’the most nerve-wracking’’ moment of his life. Reflecting on his wedding day responsibilities, Harry previously shared: ‘’I practised on my own for days beforehand, on the sofa reciting it to myself. I tried to make it have a bit of everything. ‘’When everyone thought it was going to be really emotional, I pulled the rug out from under everyone’s feet and injected a bit of humour. It seemed to go well.’’