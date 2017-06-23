Karachi - One of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, Na Maloom Afraad 2, launched its trailer at an event that was attended by the star-studded cast as well as select members of the media. The movie is going to be releasing later this year, on Eid-ul-Azha.

As the sequel to 2014’s Na Maloom Afraad, the new squeal will bring back the montage of actors that were featured in the first part. Fahad Mustafa, Javed Sheikh, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Urwa Hocane will be seen together again and joining them will be Hania Amir. The movie has been shot in Cape Town and Karachi and the plot will be moving forward by three years, narrating the story how the trio of Na Maloom Afraad meets again in Cape Town and the adventures that then follow. The movie’s duration will be 2 hours and 10 minutes. “Fizza and I had always known that we would want to make a sequel to the first Na Maloom Afraad,” reveals the movie’s director and co-scriptwriter Nabeel Qureshi, “but we chose to take a break with Actor In Law last year which was a completely different film. Now, with Na Maloom Afraad 2, we have come back with the original caste but with a new concept. It’s a very interesting story with a lot of satire and comedy that we hope will appeal to audiences.”

Our staff reporter