Along with Pakistani nation, the politicians are also commemorating Pakistan National Day today.

Prominent politicians gave their messages, shared their thoughts on social media handles.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan urged the youth of the country to think how Pakistan has drifted away from its real ideology established by the makers of the country.


Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif paid the tribute to Pakistan Army through a line of a famous national song.


In his message on National Day Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stated that this is an unforgettable day for Pakistan and we all have to work hard to meet the dreams of Allama Iqbal and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.


Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Sherry Rehman said this is the time to give back to the country as many of us have failed it.


PTI leader Shireen Mazari urged the nation to commit to reimplementation of Quaid’s vision.


Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared the lines from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s famous national song ‘Pakistan Pakistan’ as tribute to all martyrs.


PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi calls for national unity


Sheikh Rasheed also shares his message on the day