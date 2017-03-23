Along with Pakistani nation, the politicians are also commemorating Pakistan National Day today.

Prominent politicians gave their messages, shared their thoughts on social media handles.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan urged the youth of the country to think how Pakistan has drifted away from its real ideology established by the makers of the country.

Today our youth must realise how far we have drifted from the ideal of Pak with social justice for all its ppl https://t.co/j5Lx6AMAnA — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 23, 2017





Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif paid the tribute to Pakistan Army through a line of a famous national song.

Tum hi se aye mujahido jahan ka sabat hai .... — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 23, 2017





In his message on National Day Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stated that this is an unforgettable day for Pakistan and we all have to work hard to meet the dreams of Allama Iqbal and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

یوم پاکستان 23 مارچ 2017 ء کے موقع پر وزیراعظم پاکستان محمد نواز شریف کا پیغام pic.twitter.com/xM8dHV52eG — PML(N) (@pmln_org) March 22, 2017





Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Sherry Rehman said this is the time to give back to the country as many of us have failed it.

Dear Pakistan.????????For all who have failed u and those who have not, u are always the home and the hearth. It's time we gave more back to u ???? — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) March 23, 2017





PTI leader Shireen Mazari urged the nation to commit to reimplementation of Quaid’s vision.

Today we shd really commit ourselves to reasserting the Quaid's vision for Pakistan instead of self-laudatory hollow praise 4 where we r now — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 23, 2017





Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared the lines from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s famous national song ‘Pakistan Pakistan’ as tribute to all martyrs.

Shaheedon ki amanat hai

Mohabat hi mohabat hai

Jabhi tareekh ne rakha hai

Iss ka naam PAKISTAN ????????



A tribute to all martyrs ????????#23rdMarch — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 23, 2017





