On the National Day of Pakistan, Islamabad United’s foreign and local players have also sent their greetings to the people of Pakistan and the cricket fans.

In a video the players of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise wished a Happy Pakistan Day to all of their supporters.

English player Steve Finn sent his greetings with wishes of happiness and blessings.

Batsman Sam Billings also wished ‘Happy Pakistan Day’ to everyone in Pakistan especially to the fans of his team Islamabad United. Billings then sang ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ and danced, just like he did during the PSL.

Hussain Talat sent his greetings to cricket lovers across the country and he also urged everyone to stay ‘united’.

The last player to send his wishes was West Indian Samuel Badri. “Stay united because united we win,” he said.