LOS ANGELES-In a battle of space films, Ridley Scott’s new release ‘Alien: Covenant’ narrowly beat out the popular ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ on North American screens this weekend, according to industry estimates.

‘Alien,’ the sixth installment in a lucrative franchise, took in $36 million for the three-day weekend, edging past the $35.1 million logged by Disney’s ‘Guardians’ in its third week, according to specialized site Exhibitor Relations.

The Fox/Scott Free Productions stars Michael Fassbinder, Katherine Waterston and Bill Crudup in a tense yarn about the crew of space ship Covenant landing on a planet that seems idyllic - until terrifying aliens attack.

“Guardians,” a lighthearted Disney flick about a band of misfit space adventurers played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, showed continued strength, surpassing $300 million in domestic ticket sales to date.

In third place was new release “Everything, Everything,” a Warner Bros. romantic drama about a young woman (Amandla Stenberg) who must spend her life indoors in a sterile environment due to a genetic disorder. But after falling in love with a neighbor (Nick Robinson), she begins doubting her diagnosis. The film took in $12 million from a largely young and female audience, website BoxOfficeMojo reported.

Next was “Snatched” from Fox, starring Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer as a mother and daughter on a wild jungle adventure. Its weekend take was $7.6 million.

In fifth was another Fox film, newly released “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” - the latest in the popular series after a five-year hiatus - with $7.2 million. The film stars Jason Drucker as long-suffering 12-year-old Greg, whose mother (Alicia Silverstone) drags the family along on a road trip to Grandma’s 90th birthday celebration.