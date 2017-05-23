LOS ANGELES-Bella Hadid is reportedly interested in heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua.

The 20-year-old model first met the heavyweight world champion at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London last year and now that they are both single - following her split from The Weeknd and his from dance teacher Nicole Osbourne - they have been trading likes on Instagram. A source told The Sun: ‘’When they first met they chatted and got on well, but Bella took a bit of a shine to Anthony.

‘’She’s kept up with his career and has been subtly hinting at her interest with some interaction on Instagram - and he has been reciprocating. “Anthony is now single again. He split up with his girlfriend after an on/off patch but he feels like it really is over this time.

They have known each other since school and have a child together but it just hasn’t worked out.

“Bella is single too. She has split from The Weeknd and has made it clear she’s focused on doing whatever she wants to - so things could easily happen.’’

Anthony, 27, defeated Wladimir Klitschko last month to take the heavyweight title.

Bella has been single since she split from The Weeknd after 18 months of dating last November, but she is happy with life on her own and embracing her independence.

She recently said: ‘’I’m focused on myself. It’s like I’m finally getting to the point where I can just think about what I want to do and the places I want to go.

‘’I want to be as independent as possible and worry about myself rather than anyone else.’’