The suicide bombing at a concert by Ariana Grande in Britain that killed 22 people, including children, sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences from pop stars and other celebrities around the world.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mahira Khan:

No word on what caused the explosion yet.. thoughts and prayers with #Manchester — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 23, 2017

What the f kind of a world are we raising our children in!! https://t.co/VokwKGStGm — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 22, 2017

Mawra Hocane:

Terrorism is a global issue destroying the idea of "LIFE" ???????????????? #ManchesterArena Prayers for everyone who has been affected !!! — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) May 23, 2017

Countless people killed everyday!! #PrayForTheWorld ???????? — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) May 23, 2017

Humaima Malick:

My Heart goes out for everyone in Manchester, please stay safe. I wish this world can be a much safer place. #manchesterexplosion — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) May 23, 2017

Salman Ahmad:

Killing innocent people at a concert in #Manchester or a Sufi shrine in Sindh is cowardly & evil.prayers for the victims & their loved ones. — salman ahmad (@sufisal) May 23, 2017

Keep the music in you alive. Don't let them silence you. In solidarity. https://t.co/JujZRqxD1V — salman ahmad (@sufisal) May 23, 2017

Fakhr-e-Alam:

Manchester bombing..most victims children & young teenagers. Appalled by this barbarism.This madness, this hate.. #ManchesterArenaExplosion — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 23, 2017

The greatest disservice to any faith, cause or agenda is acts of violence against innocent people. Shame on you. #ManchesterArenaExplosion — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 23, 2017

Ariana Grande

The US pop star, who had just finished performing at an arena in the northwestern English city of Manchester, when the bomb exploded, tweeted that she was "broken" by the attack.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, who also represents Justin Bieber, published a longer statement on Twitter.

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act," the sombre black and white picture statement read. "We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Nicki Minaj

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Taylor Swift

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Katy Perry

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. ???? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

Liam Gallagher

In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 23, 2017

David Beckham

John Legend

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

Demi Lovato

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. ???????????????????????? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

James Corden

The British comedian, presenting "The Late Late Show" on the US television network CBS, said: "It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news, that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight.

"Many of you won’t have been to Manchester, but you will definitely have heard of it," he told US viewers.

"It’s famous all over the world for so many wonderful things - great football teams, Man City, Man United" and for "incredible music - Oasis and Joy Division."

Harry Styles

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Christina Aguilera

Devastated by the news of what happened in Manchester at @arianagrande's concert. Sending my thoughts and prayers to everyone affected. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 23, 2017