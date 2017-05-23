If you thought Deanery's dragons were huge last season, just wait until you see them now. A new set of images from Season 7, released by Entertainment Weekly, shows that one of Khaleesi's "children" has grown as large as a Boeing 747 airplane, reported Marie Claire.

The photo does a lot more than reveal the dragon's size. The still seems to take place during a battle, as told by the surrounding smoke and flames and the warriors flailing in the background. Rumors on the upcoming season suggest that this impending battle will be the biggest one in the show's history, putting the Battle of the Bastards and the Battle of Blackwater to shame.

According to leaked details from the set, 100 horses and and 500 extras—who underwent military training—were required to film the epic scene. And since we can spot Daenerys (who appears as a tiny speck) atop her dragon, we assume that means she'll have a big hand in the fighting. Who could possibly be on the opposing side?

Flip through to see more photos of John Snow on horseback in the snow (perfect #MCM poster material), Arya Stark also riding a horse (where could she be now?), Brienne of Tarth, Cersei and Jaime Lannister at the Iron Throne, Littlefinger conspiring with Sansa Stark, and Tormund.

Game of Thrones Season 7 arrives July 16.