James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore has died aged 89, his family has confirmed, reported The Independent Tuesday.

In a statement posted on the actor's official social media accounts it was revealed that Moore had passed away in Switzerland after a "short but brave battle with cancer".

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

Moore was the third actor to play British secret agent James Bond, in seven feature films released between 1973 and 1985.

"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified with words alone," the statement continued.

"We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.

"The affection our father felt whenever he walked onto a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall.

"The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born.

"Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people. Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina at this difficult time, and in accordance with our father's wishes there will be a private funeral in Monaco."