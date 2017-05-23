London:- ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ star Tom Hardy has been cast as the titular role in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ spin-off ‘Venom’. Hardy, 39, was announced to be taking on the titular role as one of the webslinger’s greatest foes on Twitter by Sony Pictures and will be part of Sony’s Marvel Universe - which exists outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The tweet, along with a picture of Hardy wearing a Venom T-shirt, read: ‘’Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sony’s Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 - production starts this fall.–Metro



(sic)’’ ‘Zombieland’ and ‘Gangster Squad’ director Ruben Fleischer is on board to direct the British actor who will play Eddie Brock - the first character to become the alien symbiote - and the script has been penned by ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.