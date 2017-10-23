After the success of Arth – The Destination trailer launch on October 20 actors and celebrities from home and across the border have shown massive support and words of encouragement through their tweets for the movie.

The sentiments for this film have been reflected by Mahesh Bhatt, the director of the original film, Sajjad Ali, Sana Bucha, Mawra and Urwa Hoccane through their personal twitter accounts.

Mahesh Bhatt, director of the original film Arth — released in 1982, starring Samita Patil, Raj Kiran, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Shabana Azmi - became the focus of attention for his tweet.

A stunning looking film shot with passion.Thank u @mshaanshahid for bringing the film that hurled me into history to a whole new audience. ???? — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) October 20, 2017

The admiration and excitement for the movie was not just limited to the film world. A journalists who quite recently stepped into the world of acting, Sana Bucha also expressed her enthusiasm and support for the movie on twitter.

Mubarak Mubarak! @mshaanshahid really looking forward to this one! Looks fab! Chak de phatteyyy! https://t.co/p07Y3eyrQC — Sana Bucha (@sanabucha) October 20, 2017

Not just that, the other areas of arts that this movie covers, were highlighted by the experts. Sajjad Ali, the genius and pride of Pakistani music industry, exclusively expressed his eagerness for Arth – The Destination being a musical film.

The trailer of #Arth looks amazing. Looking forward to see a musical. All the very best team arth @mshaanshahid @HumaimaMalick @mohibmirza https://t.co/kx3qfxYXcc — Sajjad Ali Official (@sajjad_official) October 21, 2017

Mawra and Urwa Hocane, who have worked on national as well as international grounds, did not resist from expressing their excitement for the movie. Coming from the costars such appreciation and admiration raises expectations for the movie. Arth – The Destination, being the first romantic-musical film has certainly left the audience curious.

The movie comes out worldwide in cinemas on December 21. It is produced by Hammad Chaudhry, Faraz Chaudhry and Shaan Shahid under their banners of HKC Entertainment, Cinestar and 5th Element Entertainment, respectively.