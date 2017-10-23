LOS ANGELES-Nicole Scherzinger was reportedly struck with tonsillitis whilst in South Africa.

The 39-year-old singer was in the African country filming for the judges houses segment of UK talent competition 'The X Factor' when she started to feel ''pain'' in her throat, and had to be treated in the on-set clinic before being sent to see a doctor.

A source said: ''Nicole had a lot of pain in her throat, and that was very worrying for her as a singer.

''She battled through filming but on the last day it got too much and she agreed she needed to see a doctor. It was very frightening, especially as she was thousands of miles from home.

The medical emergency reportedly put filming on hold for four hours, but luckily the former Pussycat Doll was given the all clear by medical professionals.

The insider added to The Sun newspaper: ''Luckily, she returned to the hotel to finish her scenes that day. Nicole had to get the all-clear from doctors as she had a trip for UNICEF the next day.''

Nicole is yet to speak about her tonsillitis on social media, despite previously claiming site like Twitter and Instagram are ''important''.

She said: ''Social media is really important, I don't do it enough! I wish I was better at it. I'm not a big fanatic, as some people are, it's more for the millennials. I just feel like there's not as much mystique any more.''

Nicole believes the Internet offers a ''great way'' for celebrities to connect with their fans, but warns that people need to set ''boundaries'' and be aware of how they ''represent'' themselves online.

She added: ''It's also a great way to connect with your fans directly, but I think there is a danger that maybe you can overstep your boundaries. You have a responsibility to uphold how you represent yourself.''