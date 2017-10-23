Pakistan's prominent reality TV host, VJ and stunt performer Waqar Zaka is currently on a mission to cast black magic on United States President Donald Trump to change his heart.

Zaka informed his fans on social media about his new mission while he attended proper sessions, in Mexico, to cast black magic spells to fill Trump's heart with 'love'.

He went live on Facebook to keep his followers updated on the go about his latest mission. The post reads, "Mission to cast white magic on Donald Trump. Let's beat him with love. Black and white magic research part1 from the hub of Satan, Mexico."

And, the response has only been positive until now:

The reality TV host has attended spiritualism expo in Mexico and his next stop is Canada to attend another relative event.