Pakistan's prominent reality TV host, VJ and stunt performer Waqar Zaka is currently on a mission to cast black magic on United States President Donald Trump to change his heart.

Zaka informed his fans on social media about his new mission while he attended proper sessions, in Mexico, to cast black magic spells to fill Trump's heart with 'love'.

Mission to cast black magic on @realDonaldTrump to change his heart begins https://t.co/wo8qa8eFZ5 — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) October 21, 2017

He went live on Facebook to keep his followers updated on the go about his latest mission. The post reads, "Mission to cast white magic on Donald Trump. Let's beat him with love. Black and white magic research part1 from the hub of Satan, Mexico."

And, the response has only been positive until now:

I often am on the verge of losing my patience re: waqar antics and your following but then he does something like this ???? — Daniyal Yousaf (@daniyalyos) October 21, 2017

If Mr @realDonaldTrump becomes humble overnight then I'll believe u to the greatest magician on planet earth #LOL — Rafaqat MFI (@rafu007) October 22, 2017

I really respect you . i se???? — Zunaira Hassan Syed. (@sajdil) October 21, 2017

The reality TV host has attended spiritualism expo in Mexico and his next stop is Canada to attend another relative event.