LAHORE-TonyMoly, the award-winning skin-care brand was launched yesterday in Pakistan. The star studded event was held at Avari Hotel to officially announce about its cosmetics and skin-care range and to about its e-commerce website.

They had a fashion show put together by Ali Xeeshan, a classical performance by Nighat Chaudhry, and a lot more entertainment powered by Jimmy Khan.

This was followed by an informative session conducted by Dr. Haroon Nabi, based on the viability of the brand’s products.

With a presence of over 1000 stores worldwide, TonyMoly has a well-established global reputation and now it brings to Pakistan a distinct range of skin-care and makeup products which are, also, currently available on its website.

The brand holds an edge over other local and international cosmetics and skin care brands in terms of its unique packaging designed in a way to express witty beauty their key slogan.