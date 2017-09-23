LOS ANGELES-Jaime King will return in ‘Escape Plan 3’, with the exciting news revealed before the second film in the trilogy has hit the big screen

Jaime King has already been cast in ‘Escape Plan 3’, with the news of her return revealed before the second movie in the trilogy has hit the big screen.

The ‘Hart of Dixie’ actress has taken on the part of Abigail Ross, originally played by Amy Ryan and will appear in the upcoming prison-break action sequel, and now she’s set to reprise the role in the planned sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, King will be back in the third installment alongside ‘Rocky’ actor Sylvester Stallone and ‘Spectre’ hard man Dave Bautista, who will lead the way in ‘Escape Plan 2: Hades’.

The third film has been co-written by John Herzfeld, who will also direct the project, with production already beginning earlier this week.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, movie fans do know that King will be back as the female lead in the franchise, who is kidnapped and left in a seemingly impenetrable prison facility.

‘Escape Plan’ followed the story of Stallone’s Ray Breslin - a structural engineer who is incarcerated in the world’s most secret and secure prison - and his attempt to escape his imprisonment with the help of fellow inmate Emil Rottmayer, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Randall Emmett, George Furla, Mark Canton, Zack Schiller and Robbie Brenner are returning to produce ‘Escape Plan 2’, having previously worked on the original 2013 film.

Ted Fox, Mark Stewart, Barry Brooker and Stan Wertlieb will executive produce along with the Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones.