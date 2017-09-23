LOS ANGELES:- Leave it to Jay-Z to perform one of the most emotional Live Lounges of the month so far. The NYC rapper went into his back catalogue to perform Numb/Encore - his collaboration with Linkin Park. He revealed to host Clara Amfo that it’s the first time since his friend Chester Bennington’s death that he has performed the track. “That felt really special,” he said, calling Chester’s death “super tragic”. “Hopefully his death serves as a wake-up call. Mental health is a real thing, you never know what people are going through,” he added.