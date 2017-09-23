LAHORE-Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s photos of smoking together have gone viral on the world of internet after they were spotted chilling together outside a hotel in New York. In the pictures, the 32-year-old actress looks effortlessly beautiful in a white dress while Ranbir is seen wearing a grey t-shirt paired with army green pants. On contacting Mahira Khan’s agent she denied giving any statement regarding this issue. Ranbir is currently in New York for the shoot of his upcoming film, Dutt and Mahira Khan could possibly be there for a vacation. There pictures have taken internet trolls by storm and many people in Pakistan are slamming her for the pictures.