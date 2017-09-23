paris-As we enter the official Fashion Week calendar, runway photos from New York Fashion Week to London Fashion Week are breaking the Internet.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Fashion Week 12 just made its debut in Geneva, celebrating the 70th anniversary of Pakistan.

In partnership with the Pakistan High Commission in London and Pakistan Mission to the United Nations Organizations in Geneva, Riwayat- founded by Adnan Ansari and Chris East; hosted its first fashion show in Switzerland, at the enchanting Intercontinental Hotel to a front-row audience of over 64 international Ambassadors. The designers ranged from jewellery, formals and bridal to ready-to-wear women and menswear. Agha Noor opened the show followed by Hamna Amir, Moazzam Abbasi, Saneeta Shafiq, Maazjee, Fasiha’s collection with traditional folkdances from all four provinces of Pakistan and closed by Lajwanti. The show-stopper was none other than the gorgeous Fauzia Aman, who also made her first appearance as a choreographer.