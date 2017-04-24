KARACHI-Lights, camera – action. The word go and the fun begins. The business of fashion pays off to all those who have passion for it and work hard like they would have to in any other business.

The third and last day of QMobile Hum Showcase saw the fashion business event end on a very positive note. HUM TV convinced top designers to come up with ready-to-wear and luxury fashion for Spring/Summer 2017 season.The designers who were known only for bridal couture presented pret and luxury fashion that is at par with international standards.

Looking at the capsule collections presented by designers in the three-day event one can easily say that our designers are eyeing the international market while also raising the bar of fashion in Pakistan. In the near future international brands and designers will also be participating in such events due to their quality presentation and also since Pakistan has potential for them as their clothes are easily available here. The veteran fashion designer Rizwan Beyg lived up to the expectations of the fashion forward people that came to attend event. The three-day event always began on time and ended on time. He meant business and ensured that everything went as per his instructions.

Sultana Siddiqui, President of Hum Network, before the last presentation by Umar Saeed emphasized on the need for setting high standards in fashion. “I had a vision for such an event which promotes Pakistani fashion. But then such a dream can materialize only if there is good team work. Here you have seen excellent team work, which made this event a huge success.

“Our Bridal Couture Week platform is now in its 14th edition, regularly taking place twice a year. It is watched the world over, bringing forward the latest trends in Pakistani bridal fashion. Now, with Showcase, we want to bring the spotlight upon Pakistani pret and luxury-pret. We are excited to be steering fashion away from the run-of-the-mill and with some of the country's best designers in our lineup, we are focusing on content that is creative and original. I announce that now we will hold this event every year,” Sultana said. Unlike bridal couture week that HUM organizes twice a year there were no dance performances or what they call a little bit of drama. It was a pure fashion event and entertaining in its own right. Music is the most important for runway success. The selection of music tracks that went with the catwalk was amazingly good. Especially the last presentation of Umar Saeed was very entertaining. All the tracks were Pakistani and very bizarre and funny. It went well with his collection, which was all modern and chic. I remember everyone smiling when the song Tu Tu Tu Tara Tara Bola Yeh Dil Ka Ik Tara of Naheed Akhtar. It was a bold decision to do away with western rap for the local upbeat music.

Umar’s collection “Ode to Zainab Market” is testimony of his genius. Using denims, animal imagery, bright colours, bohemian accessories, Umar invokes the young and bold that is always inside you but at times remains dormant. But then intricate embroidery, delicate beadwork, and painstakingly detailed craftsmanship his hallmark of ethereal and exquisite is also very much there. Shamaeel Ansari’s collection “I Am Red” speaks of everlasting love, ambition, passion and a strong will. It was a head turner collection and totally international in outlook. She used different shades of red to make one look magnificent and elegant. Wearing this collection’s dresses will definitely make you stand out in the crowd. The bold and beautiful collection was stunning. Considering the models from different countries and from across Pakistan were showcasing it the Red collection looks good on different skin tones. The description for her collection perhaps in her own words: ‘Fall in love and have an eternal affair with fashion that makes you a head turner as you brighten every dull corner with your fire. The organic floral scales in embroidery and the unique silhouettes are a break from the norm to create romantic pieces elective enough for cosmopolitan wear ability.’ Zaheer Abbas presented “cosmology” a collection inspired by the study of universe, focusing on astronomical beliefs, movements of stars and moon and the celestial charts. It’s an idea of spring on a different planet altogether. From white to black; the collection portrays the lunar cycle and its transitions.

Kayseria presented ‘Victoria's Bengal’ collection, which is futuristic blend of historic and contemporary ideas. A focus on gold, rust, and beige, off-whites, peaches and grays brought about attention to detail, creating a celebration of the Bengali warm skin tones. Sania Maskatiya’s formal luxury prét collection comprised of luxury evening wear suitable for every occasion. The collection is based in metallic colours with signature Sania Maskatiya streamlined east/west fusion silhouettes and intricate embellishments. The collection was complemented by shoes from Charles and Keith. Chapter 2 by Khaadi celebrated indigenous craft and transforms it into urban fashion. It shows the success story of Khaadi across the world. The brand is growing from strength to strength. The collection was appreciated with a huge applause by the audience.

The collection aims to inspire personal confidence by introducing clean, straight and androgynous silhouettes to make the Chapter 2 woman feel comfortable in her own skin.

Ahmed Bham unveiled his new collection; the spring/summer fashion line comprised of formal menswear outfits with a fine blend of linens, wool and silks in bold colour combinations and delicate embroidery.