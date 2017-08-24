More than 300 exhibits attracted a large crowd of art lovers yesterday from across the country on the inauguration of the regional art exhibition entitled `From Takht Bhai to Potohar at the National Art Gallery.'

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has organised this exhibition as a prelude show to the 9th National Art Exhibition that would be arranged after 14 years. The exhibition will continue till September 10.

Well-known artists Mansur Rahi and Hajra Mansur were the guests of honour on the occasion. Both artists spoke on the occasion and appreciated the new top management of the PNCA for taking many initiatives to promote art and artists said according to a press release.

Rahi said after long time we see some movement in the PNCA, and he believed that news plans at PNCA would be taken off with all passion and devotion.

As many as 126 artists of different genre have put up their work in all realms including paintings in all medium, miniatures, reliefs, murals,sculptures, installations, digital and graphic prints, photographs and wooden pieces.

The participating artists of the regional art exhibition `From Takht Bhai to Potohar’ belonged to the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Potohar region from Jehlum and attock to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah, “The Potohar region and KP have their own cultural traditions that are spread over centuries. The exhibits are connected to traditions as well as with the new vision and techniques.

The art lovers will find a large spectrum of creative flair to sooth the aesthetics of every mood. The exhibition is a blend of oriental, contemporary,and experimental work by a large number of seniors and young artists.

A jury of senior artists will select the art pieces for the grand show – the 9th National Art Exhibition that would be launched at the National Art Gallery in Islamabad, and later would be shown in all major towns of the country.”

Renowned architect and artist Naeem Pasha said that the revival of the National Art Gallery is a welcome step. Talking about the exhibition he said the participants have definitely put their best creative pieces that shows art is taking a new face that is inspired and influenced by the contemporary life.

Another well-known artist Abbas Shah said the contemporary artwork is more impacted by the global trends in art. Technique seems to be overshadowing the actual creativity.

Amna I. Pataudi, the Director Visual Arts Division, was of the view that the exhibition has been designed to promote and celebrate the regional treasures.

It is to educate and acknowledge the rich creative sensibilities and intellect of our sensitive minds. The work featured in the exhibition is reflective of the cultural and religious diversity in Pakistan.

It is with the vision to encourage the critics and historians to document the creative excellence and achievements of our artists.

The motive is also to encourage visitors to experience the amazing culmination of artistic history and talents from Takht Bhai to Potohar under one roof.

