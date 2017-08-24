NEW YORK-Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West fears Taylor Swift will take aim at her on her new single, according to a report.

The 36-year-old beauty and her husband Kanye West fell out with Taylor over the lyrics in the rapper's 'Famous' track last year, in which he abused singer, and Kim now fears a backlash could be on the horizon.

A source said: ''One of the few people out there that is not very excited for Taylor Swift's upcoming music is Kim Kardashian.

''She feels that she will be attacked along with Kanye in a future song over their past differences and she doesn't want to deal with the fallout of a Taylor Swift song and what that does to people.''

Taylor has teased her new single by posting a picture of a snake on her Twitter account, prompting fans to speculate the record will be a diss track.

The insider told HollywoodLife.com: ''[Kim] doesn't want to be the focus of anything Taylor related, she hopes that her and Kanye dodge a bullet and Taylor ends up talking about others instead.''

The claims come shortly after Kanye's former mentor Jay-Z blasted the rap star, saying he crossed a line when he spoke badly of his wife Beyonce in 2016.

The duo are long-time friends, but their relationship turned sour when Kanye accused Beyonce of only attending the MTV Video Music Awards because she was set to win the Video of the Year prize.

Addressing their spat, Jay recently said: ''You got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on a stage.

''But what really hurt me, you can't bring my kid or my wife into it ... We've gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it's a problem with me.''