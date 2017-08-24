NEW YORK:-Rockers Linkin Park said Tuesday that they were planning a public memorial for frontman Chester Bennington, a month after he committed suicide. The band in a Facebook post revealed only that the "special public event" would take place in Los Angeles, saying that more details would be announced later. "Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time," the band wrote.