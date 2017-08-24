HBO’s world famous drama series Game of Throne’s title track is being played on rubab (a traditional musical instrument) by a Hunza based NCA student.

Mujeeb Ruzik played the track in the magnificent landscape of Urdukas campsite, on the way to Concordia, base camp to the world’s 2nd highest mountain K-2 in Gilgit Baltistan region, Pakistan.

The landscape and presence of mighty mountains in the background which looked just like dragonstone, is making this rubab version more revelently impressive.

Game of Thrones is an American fantasy drama television series. It is based on the George R. R. Martin’s multi volume fantasy series of Ice and Fire. Currently its 7th season is on air.

Here is the original title track of GOT.