LOS ANGELES-Gigi Hadid wants to receive a handwritten love letter instead of gifts this Christmas. The 21-year-old supermodel likes to get sentimental messages from people instead of expensive presents over the festive period because she thinks it’s ‘’cute’’ and she is hoping for a nice note from her boyfriend, ‘Pillowtalk’ singer Zayn Malik. Speaking about her preferred gifts, the blonde beauty is quoted by website Bustle as saying: ‘’Don’t get me a present, write me a love letter and I think that’s cute.’’

Gigi has revealed she will be practising what she preaches and will write a heartfelt letter to over 100 people in the fashion industry this year, which she has hinted is becoming her annual ritual.

She added: ‘’I really like writing notes. I don’t always give a gift with it, but more than 100 people in the fashion industry will get a note from me every Christmas. It’s something that’s special to me and that’s why I do it for other people because I hope they feel the same way about that.’’

Although Gigi has admitted she likes romantic gestures, she didn’t seem to be a fan of her beau’s decision to take their relationship to the next step as she has reportedly turned down his wedding proposal.

The fashion muse - who has been dating the One Direction band member for just under one year - is believed to have rejected Zayn’s proposal because she felt it was ‘’too fast’’, and she also doesn’t want to rush into tying the knot after seeing her mother Yolanda Hadid go through divorce twice.

Speaking previously about her decision, a source said: ‘’She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down.

‘’She’s seen her mom go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 per cent sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment.’’