LOS ANGELES-Actress Kate Beckinsale has “never” had a full alcoholic beverage because the booze starts making her tipsy almost immediately.

The 43-year-old admits she is too much of a lightweight to enjoy drinking, so she has always stayed away.

“I don’t drink alcohol,” she tells Shape magazine. “I feel (its effects) very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic.”

Instead, Beckinsale enjoys spending her time engaging in a rigorous exercise regime.

“I basically wake up, eat breakfast, and then work out,” the actress shares of her workout routine. “I prefer to get it done in the morning.”

But the Underworld star notes she sometimes requires some extra motivation to get going. “That said I don’t naturally get up early,” she adds. “It would be much better for me if the entire world went to bed at 4am and woke up at noon. But it doesn’t, so I’m usually staggering around first thing.” The London native credits her devotion to fitness with improving her quality of life.

“Hard-core workouts have really made a big difference in my life,” she continues. “I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy. I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now.”