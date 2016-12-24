LOS ANGELES - Mariah Carey has given her fans an early Christmas present in the form of a new music video featuring her singing a modern version of the 1947 Gene Autry song ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’. The clip was unveiled yesterday alongside her new website. She’s wearing a revealing red sequined dress in the video (which can only be viewed in full on her new MariahsWorld website) as topless pipers, marching drummers, her twins Monroe and Moroccan as elves and a Santa Claus dance around her.

She also set to unveil videos for her renditions of the carols ‘O Holy Night’ and ‘Joy to the World’ today and on Christmas Eve.

‘As a gift to you I’m releasing THREE never before seen videos from my Christmas albums’, she wrote alongside a preview clip of the video series. This version of ‘Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)’, which features extra vocals from Jermaine Dupri, was originally launched as part of her 2010 festive album ‘Merry Christmas II You’ - a follow up to her 1994 hit ‘Merry Christmas’ which had ‘Joy To The World’ on it.

Plus, it seems Mariah never gets bored of her 1994 holiday classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’. Not only did she sing it with James Corden on his Christmas edition of ‘The Late Late Show’ segment ‘Carpool Karaoke’, but she also shared a video of her and her 5-year-old son Moroccan dancing along to the famous hit while making her ‘favourite’ sauce.

Mariah Carey is set to embark on an ‘All The Hits Tour’ alongside Lionel Richie in the Spring; a 35-date venture that will see them kick off at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena on March 15th 2017 and conclude in Fort Lauderdale’s BB&T Center on May 27th.