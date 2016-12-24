LOS ANGELES-Vin Diesel made a reporter uncomfortable by hitting on her repeatedly during an interview.

The ‘Fate of the Furious’ actor - who has three children with Mexican model Paloma Jimenez - left YouTube movie reporter Carol Moreira embarrassed and annoyed when he showered her with foul-mouthed compliments during an interview at the Comic Con Experience 2016 in Brazil. She said: ‘’He began to hit on me in the middle of the interview, say that I was pretty, and he interrupted the interview three times to talk about it.

‘’I was laughing, completely uncomfortable. I was not sure what to do. I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. ‘’I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work.’’ Vin repeatedly interrupted the interview to tell Carol how ‘’sexy’’ she is. He said: ‘’I love you. I love her. I can’t do this interview - look at her.

‘’Does anyone say this? Guys, what’s wrong, am I the only one that’s saying... look at her! ‘’She’s so beautiful you can’t even do an interview with her ‘cause you’re just like...

‘’Am I right or am I wrong? Someone save me. When did this turn into beautiful world? When did this turn into the most gorgeous girl in Brazil? When did this turn into I love you?

‘’God, you’re so beautiful. God she’s so beautiful. Am I right or wrong? I mean look at her.

‘’How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She’s so beautiful. Talk to me baby.’’