NEW YORK - Rihanna may be best known as an R&B superstar, but on Wednesday she was named the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year for her charity work. The 29-year-old singer from Barbados will be given the award in person on campus on February 28, the university announced. “Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” Harvard Foundation director S. Allen Counter said.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 24-Feb-2017 here.
Harvard names Rihanna humanitarian of the year
MORE IN LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT
comments powered by Disqus