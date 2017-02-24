KARACHI - The two-day 10th Fashion Pakistan Week began yesterday at Hotel Pearl Continental. The fashion week brought together buyers from across the country and abroad at one platform to witness the creativity of our designers.

Bridging the time gap between runway and racks, Fashion Pakistan Week particularly showcased the spring summer collection 2017. The runway thrilled all fashion enthusiasts and created never seen before moments. FPW has carved a niche for striking a balance between upcoming designers and industry stalwarts in a true celebration of Pakistani fashion. The red carpet was a star-studded affair with who’s who of the entertainment industry, socialites and corporate giants coming together in awell-dressed mix of glitz. Celebrities were spotted at the red carpet wearing their favourite designer wear outfit. Jawed Sheikh, Danish Taimoor, Syra Shehroz, Aimen Butt, Sumbhul Iqbal and Imran Abbas were just some of the names that graced the red carpet.

While talking about of FPW’17 S/S, Deepak Perwani Chairperson of Fashion Pakistan Council, said, “10 years celebration is a mile stone for a council that was made by the effort of designers. Today, we stand as a leading platform for promoting young designers, leading brands and debutants, taking forward the business of fashion. Here is to another 10 years of fabulous fashion”.

The first day featured fashion presentation of the talented designers like Ayesha Farook Hashwani, Nauman Arfeen, FNKASIA, House of Arsalan Iqbal, Bank Alfalah rising talent, Zaheer Abbas, Humayun Alamgir, Nida Azwer and TeenaDurrani. Ayesha Farook Hashwani opened the show with an amazing collection, which featured clean lines, bold embellishments, embroideries and marine life prints displayed in a balance of a luxe resort theme.

Next up was Nauman Arfeen with his collection titled ‘Wild Wild West’ from western fusion attires and sparkle glamour on the ramp with charming models. The talent of powerhouse FNK Asia by Human Adnan never fails to tickle the fancy of viewers, this time the designer came up with an exquisite collection featuring cuts and patterns from all corner of the world. Miss Pakistan Sarish Khan participated in the designers showcase as a showstopper. The Bank Alfalah rising talent show featured individual capsule presentation by four designers Tooba Chhotani, Areej Iqbal, Fatima Abdul Rauf and Zafar Ahsan Naqvi.

Ayesha Farook Hashwani

La Plage collection by AFH woman is the throes of a modern summer romance. Clean, minimal, set off an intense vibrant color palette inspired by the sky, sea life and sun.

Nida Azwer

The standalone Süsleme luxury pret collection embraces the vibrant colors draw from Uzbek textiles and the collection is set to be presented across a range of luxurious fabrics.

including fine silks and organzas with detailed 3D embellishment, experimental embroidery and textures with beads, ribbons and crystals. The collection is designed across a colour range of saffron, coal, brown, magenta, hues of blue, black and white.

Tena Durrani

Tena Durrani defined artworks translated with signature embellishments and a subtle balance of print, draping and texture ethos to resonate throughout the entire collection.

Humayun Alamgir

HumayunAlamgir collection potrays the story of royally spoilt brat who knows no mercy when it comes to style. It was a coherent collection and worthy to attention. The jackets were certainly a standout.

Bank Alfalah Rising Talent

Tooba Chhotani: Her first collection speaks volumes about her artistic creativity. The silhouettes are all made of canvas and portray floriography-the language of flowers- commonly used in the Victorian era to express feelings and convey messages.

FNKASIA

Winged animals and their ability to travel great distances in a short amount of time primarily inspired Avian collection by FnkAsia. The collection featured cuts and patterns from all corners of the world.

Arsalan Iqbal

Arsalan Iqbal collection titled ‘Nocturnal’ offers a wide range of eveningwear creating svelte forms. The faint sheen of the silk and wool blend instantly creates a dramatic and atmospheric feeling while still giving a rich feel of subdued glamour.

Nauman Arfeen

NaumanArfeen brought forward his new collection representing western fusion attires. Living in the present, the designer once again extracts his theme from nature and is playing with materials like linen, cotton georgette and printed silk.