The high-profile Sunsilk Fashion Week, which was scheduled to take place in the coming week, has been postponed owing to multiple blasts in Lahore.

According to the Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC), organisers have decided to reschedule the event at a later date. The fashion week was originally scheduled to take place on March 2-5.

With the uptick in deadly blasts over the past week, many events have either been rescheduled or have been cancelled.

The organisers of the Lahore Literary Festival, the country's biggest, said it had been scaled back from three days this weekend to just one. "In light of the present circumstances, we feel it's optimal," Razi Ahmad, CEO of the festival said.