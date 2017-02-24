LAHORE: Iranian Cultural Centre Lahore is going to organize two-day Iranian Film Festival today (Saturday) at Royal Palm and Country Club.

Films including ‘The Kingdom of Solomon’, ‘A cube of Shugar’, The Painting Pool’, The Willow Tree’, will be screened in a two-day festival.

This was announced in a press conference at Iranian Cultural centre Lahore. Cultural Attaché and Director General Cultural Centre of Iran Akbar Barkhordari , Muabshir Luqman CEO ML Productions, Iranian film director Sheyrar Behrani briefed the media persons on the occasion.

Iranian cinema has been one of the main enthralling and appealing cinema industry in the world and has gained special status among the world’s cinema industry with its unique and innovative film directing techniques. Iran has been under the American sanction for decades until recently both countries struck a deal that paved the way for the Iran towards prosperity and progress. Even in the time of US sanction, Iran’s film industry devised an innovative style of film direction that was cost effective.

Iran famous films that got fame including ‘A Separation’, ‘Children of Heaven’, The White Baloon’, ‘About Elly’, ‘Taste of Cherry’ 1. The House is Black’.

Iranian film director addressing the media said that Iranian cinema has full of energy and potential and collaboration with Iran and Pakistan film industry will pave the way to make innovative film direction in the world of film industry. He said in Iran there was a Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance which supported in film direction. “The ministry also supported financially and assisted the film directors who wanted to make films and could not proceed their ideas due to lack of money,’ he said.

He said almost all the major film festivals in western countries especially in France screened Iranian films.

Cultural Attaché said that since the Islamic revolution took place in Iran the film industry was supported through a ministry, which uplifted the Iran’s film industry to one of the rising film industry in the world.

Film ‘The Kingdom of Solomon’ is a 2010 Iranian religious and historical film trilogy by Mojtaba Faravardeh and directed by Shahriar Bahrani based on the life of prophet Seulman.

The festival will conclude on Sunday.