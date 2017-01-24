Australia-An actor has died after being shot while filming a music video in the Australian city of Brisbane.

The man, in his 20s, suffered a chest wound inside the Brooklyn Standard bar in Eagle Lane in the city centre, Queensland police said.

The band’s management released a statement to Australian news outlets confirming the death. “The video production crew and our team are currently working with the police in their investigation and we are unable to provide further comment at this time,” the statement said. It said band members were not present at the time.

Insp Armitt told reporters police were conducting a criminal investigation.

“We do not know specifically how those injuries occurred at this point in time and that’ll be the subject of our investigation,” he said.

He said members of the film crew had tried to administer CPR on the victim, but the man eventually died from his injuries. Insp Armitt did not say whether the gun was loaded with live ammunition or if blanks were being used. It is also unknown how many shots were fired.