KARACHI: Pakistani actor and producer Humayun Saeed took to his twitter earlier today to inform his followers that his father Mohammed Saeed has passed away.

In his tweet, Saeed said that "Lost my father. May Allah grant him the highest place in jannat ul firdaus." He also asked his followers to remember his father in their prayers.

According to media reports, his father was in his eighties and had been hospitalised few days ago before the demise. He passed away on Sunday.

The funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered at DHA Karachi, Sultan Masjid between Maghrib and Isha prayers.

