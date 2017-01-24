Angelina Jolie is getting into the perfume business. Guerlain has just announced that the actress and filmmaker will serve as the "icon" and face for their new scent Mon Guerlain, launching in March, reports Harper's Bazaar.

The brand's master perfumer, Thierry Wasser, said he drew inspiration for the scent from "notes of a woman," meaning "the choices, emotions, and dreams that embody modern femininity," according to a press release.

Jolie and Guerlain first began their partnership back in December of 2015, when she was directing her film First They Killed My Father in Cambodia. But according to the brand's release, Jolie's love for Guerlain first began with her childhood memory of her mother using the iconic powder (which is scented with violet). The composition and notes of the new scent, Mon Guerlain, are still underwraps for now. But in typical Jolie fashion, the outspoken humanitarian has donated her entire salary from the Guerlain campaign to charity.