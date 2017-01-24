Foodies at three-day long Karachi Eat festival that culminated in Frere Hall yesterday, have left behind piles of garbage at premises of city’s iconic building.

Karachi’s historic Frere Hall turned home to tantalizing scents on Saturday, attracting food-crazy people from across the city as the much-awaited festival begun.

The foodies were seen in queues at the festival that offered a sumptuous treat as the aroma of mouth-watering cuisines ranged from savoury items to sweet ones.

Noted personalities from different walks of life, including Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, also visited the event.

The fourth edition of the food festival was postponed for a week due to heavy rain in the city on January 13.

However, a day after the festival ended, the historic public park was seen in mess, with piles of garbage in every corner. Pictures circulated on social media showed the hall littered in trash.