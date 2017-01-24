NEWYORK - A row has erupted over Madonna’s comments about US President Donald Trump during a speech at the weekend. While taking part in a protest march in Washington DC, the singer said she had thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House”. Trump supporters reacted angrily, claiming that there would have been uproar if such a comment had been made about former president Barack Obama. Madonna has now said her remarks were taken “wildly out of context”. “I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase,” she posted on Instagram.