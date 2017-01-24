Humaima Malick, the famous 'BOL' actress accompanied by her baby brother Feroze Khan, is going to tickle our funny bones on Tonite with HSY soon.

The dynamic sibling duo dapper in ZARA, graced the Tonite with HSY show and had both the host and the audience in giggles.

Tonite with HSY, being a prime time talk show hosted by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) on Hum Sitaray, is Sheheryar's television debut as a host and brief appearance except as a designer on fashion shows that airs on TV.

Sure to tickle all of your funny bones and have you in complete fits, Humaima and Feroze reminisced their childhood. These two sure know how to humour it up in style.

The couch could not have gotten better looking with Humaima Malik and Feroze Khan both dressed to kill and at their funniest best.

Humaima, no doubt emerged as the funnier one with her quick witted responses she took home the hamper.

Feroze, styled by Amna Niazi spilling over some sibling love in laughs and style.

Humaima, after working in Shoaib Mansoor's movie 'Bol' with Mahira Khan is sharing the screen yet again in another Lollywood's blockbuster, Maula Jutt.