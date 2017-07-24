LOS ANGELES-Justin Bieber thinks Cruz Beckham could be a musical ‘superstar’ and promised to always be around to offer him advice.

The 23-year-old superstar’s manager, Scooter Braun, has signed up the 12-year-old aspiring singer, and the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker has pledged to be ‘’always around to give advice’’ to the youngster, as he thinks he has what it takes to make it big.

He said: ‘’Cruz Beckham could be the next superstar, for sure. He has pretty talented parents in the first place and is a pretty talented kid - I back him completely.’’

And Justin’s best piece of advice for Cruz is to ‘’stay close’’ to his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

He added to the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ‘’He has been blessed with such great parents, so if he wants to break into the industry, my advice would be to stay close to them. ‘’Parents can stop you from doing dumb things and keep you on the right track.

‘’I’m always around to give advice when he needs it, but mum and dad will know best.’’

Justin is also friends with Cruz’s older brother, 18-year-old photographer Brooklyn Beckham, and hailed his pal as a ‘’really good guy’’.

He added: ‘’He is just a really chilled guy to be around.’’ Ed Sheeran previously penned Justin’s hit single ‘Love Yourself’, and the Canadian pop star is hoping the 26-year-old singer will write some more tracks for him.

He said: ‘’Ed makes these incredibly beautiful songs - music that can make you cry. He is a good friend, and hopefully he is going to write me some more songs.’’

And it sounds as though the ‘Believe’ hitmaker is also keen to collaborate with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, who he described as ‘’my boy’’.

He added: ‘’I’m always listening to his songs.’’