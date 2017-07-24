LOS ANGELES:- Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the hit 90s-era “Home Alone” films, has died, according to US media. He was 72. Entertainment website TMZ said the actor was found dead in a Palo Alto, California hotel where he was recuperating following back surgery. Heard’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The veteran actor rose to fame after playing Peter McCallister - the father of mischievous Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin - in the family comedy “Home Alone” and its sequel “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”