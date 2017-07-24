LAHORE: Great fan following can be a blessing as well as bane. This was the case with Pakistan top celebrities when they turned up at Amanah shopping mall on Model Town Link Road. Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat and Urwa Hocane had to leave their film’s promotion event in a rush to escape from the madding crowd of fans all wanting to take selfies with them.

The star-studded cast of upcoming film ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ starring Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat and Urwa Hocane was mobbed by a crowd of fans at Amanah shopping mall yesterday during their film promotional activities.

A huge crowd flooded to catch a glimpse of the actors but due to the mismanagement of mall security and their arrangements they failed to control the fans frenzy and the cast had to leave the place.

Even a stream of bouncers couldn’t hold back the mob. The people following the cast were all excited to take selfies with actors, who to everyone’s disappointment left the show without talking to the media.

The crowd was jam packed and during the event electronic media reporters were insulted and cameras of some photographers were also broken. While the cast was walking out of the venue scenes of insulting and passing of derogatory remarks were also seen.

One of the managers of the cast present at the time of the event told this scribe that it was rare that they had to face such moments. “We had been doing the film promotion in many other shopping malls but never faced such issues. It was their responsibility to manage the event properly.

“The event was not organized by ARY team and Walnut media PR Company. We were invited by Amanah Mall for the promotion of our film but due to their poor arrangements we had leave the place immediately. We were told that there only some people there but when we entered the mall around 400 people had gathered and started misbehaving with the cast which led them to leave the place in anger,” he added.