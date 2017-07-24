Waqar Zaka has been on a very opinionated path these days. After making controversial statements about Qandeel Baloch, where he criticized the hypocrisy of highlighting her as a role model and inspiration and also mentioned Meera as another public figure who would face a similar situation, he is coming back with yet another announcement.

He recently made a video on Facebook and went on a rant about how he isn’t liberated enough to post mature content on his official Snapchat and Facebook accounts because it displeases his younger and elderly audience, who then fire back with negative comments.

He came clean about wanting to share content which mature themes, hence will create a separate website for this purpose. He respectfully urged that anyone who is easily offended and is not amiable to such videos and posts should not visit the page.

He claimed to feeling hindered as he was restricted to posting limited content because of the backlash some of the topics he wanted to discuss, would get.

This might be a shocking revelation to some as in his recent tweets he strongly stated how Qandeel was only famous for her adult-themed videos that were distasteful. Hence, people were confused about why he would want to start sharing risqué content after adamantly bashing a woman who followed the same principle.