Karachi-Anam Salman, a graduate from the prestigious Asian Institute of Fashion Design, unveiled her limited eid collections Chimera and Khayal yesterday in Dolmen City mall, Clifton.

The High-end event was attended by who’s who of the fashion industry, socialites, models, media and celebrities which included ZebaBakhtiar, JavedMiandad, Hira Hussain, Amanat Ali, Nouman Habib, Jiya Ali, ShaziaNaaz, Najaf Bilgrami and many others. Chimera collection focused on exquisite patterns, bold looks and colour schemes, unique cuts and design aesthetics. It had a classic touch with modern sensibilities, giving all the outfits a unique and contemporary look.

The fabric used in the collection was luxurious and pure silk. With delicate embroideries and fine craftsmanship. Chimera is the must have collection for the contemporary woman’s closet who wants to standout from the crowd.

The other collection titled ‘Khayal’ was all about vibrant colours, stunning embroidery and dynamic designs. The collection was inspired by the spirit and happiness that eid brings and the designs are created specifically to transform the festive mood into the outfits.