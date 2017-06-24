lahore-Famous for his charismatic looks and acting skills, Danish Taimoor is a heartthrob of Pakistani film industry. He pours himself into any character, by mining the most complex emotions. With the revival of cinema he has done several roles in numerous successful films and has established himself as one of the critically acclaimed leading actors of Pakistan. His smile makes the audience heart skip a beat and his acting trysts have truly earned him many accolades. Without any doubt he is the superstar of our industry and currently the face of big budget ad-campaigns and various upcoming film projects. In an exclusive interview with The Nation he talks about his upcoming film “Mehrunisa V Lub U.” Following are the excerpts of the interview.

Tell us about your role in this film?

The role is about an average Pakistani boy who has lived in other countries and wants to change the quality of life for his loved ones now that he is married and back in his country on a mission.

You’ve worked with bigwigs like Javed Sheikh. How was the experience? Is he an inspirational tale to our showbiz industry?

Sheikh Sheikh is an icon of Pakistani film industry and I am honoured to have worked with him once again.

Even before release, “Mehrunisa V Lub U” is very much talked about on Twitter and other social media sites; does this scare you at all?

Now that our work is done and it’s all in the hands of the people of Pakistan. We have given it our best shot and hope people ‘lub’ it too.

What are your thoughts on the emerging new Pakistani cinema? Any particular change you would like to bring.

I am a part of the new generation of cinema, so I am growing with it.

Tell us about the dance sequences and music in this movie?

The music of the film is by Gulzar Sahab who is a legend. It is extremely melodious and has something for everyone - romance, fun and masti

Do you share any resemblance in real life to the roles you have played on screen in your movies?

There is always a bit of yourself you carry in your characters, but most of the times you try to just own the role you are playing.

Any memorable or funny incidents from the shooting that you would like to tell our readers?

Shooting for Beliya song in snow and minus temperatures that was the moment I can’t forget.

Would you like to share about your upcoming projects?

My next project is film Wajood. Ninety percent of the shooting has been complete.