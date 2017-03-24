LOS ANGELES - Demi Lovato has said she is staying sober because her ‘’life depends on it’’, as she celebrates five years of sobriety.

The 24-year-old singer recently celebrated an impressive milestone of five years of sobriety, and has said she isn’t sure if she would ‘’be here today’’ if she had continued drinking, because of the way she was damaging her health.

She said: ‘’What keeps me on this path is there’s a drive that I have to stay sober because I know that my life depends on it. If I would have continued down that road, I don’t know if I’d be here today. So it’s something that’s very important to me.’’

And the ‘Confident’ hitmaker is pleased she has been able to share her experience with her fans, as she’s had people tell her she inspired them to follow suit and also become sober.

She added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’I’ve been able to share my story with other people, and I’ve had fans that come up to me and tell me, ‘Because you got sober, I got sober.’ It’s just been a really beautiful thing.’’

Meanwhile, the ‘Cool For The Summer’ singer recently took to Instagram to share with her followers how ‘’proud’’ she is of staying sober for five years.

She wrote: ‘’So grateful. It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession.

‘’I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me (sic)’’

And Demi previously admitted it ‘’feels amazing’’ to be celebrating five years sobriety.

She said: ‘’It feels amazing. All I’ve been doing is focusing on bettering myself. It’s been quite the journey, but it’s well worth it. Surrendering is the most important thing whenever you’re trying to battle your demons. You have to admit that you have a problem first, and then you can overcome them.

‘’People have reached out and I’ve been able to help. Some people it helps, some people - that’s their own journey. But, if anyone ever needs anything, I’m always around.’

WR