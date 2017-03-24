Winter is coming folks! But this time it’s the ‘King of the Monsters’ that is bringing you all the blood and gore. You heard that right. The Godzilla anime film from Polygon Pictures is slated for release on November 2017.

According to Anime News Network, the full title is Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei (Godzilla: Monster Planet). The official website of the anime film also released a new visual on Friday.

The first anime film in the Godzilla franchise takes place 20,000 years in the future. The official website describes the story: The last summer of the 20th Century. That day, the human beings learn that they are not the only ruler of the planet Earth.

The film stars Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa and Tomokazu Sugita as voice actors. The film will have a stage event at AnimeJapan 2017 on Sunday, March 26. The six main voice actors will appear at the event.

Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei will also stream globally on the Netflix service this year.