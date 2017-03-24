LOS ANGELES - American actress and singer Selena Gomez has claimed her youthful looks have restricted her acting career.

The 24-year-old beauty is one of the most recognisable women in the world - but Selena has admitted that her innocent appearance makes it tough for her to secure more mature on-screen roles.

She shared: ‘’I could do any tomboy/teen princess movie in the world if I wanted to. I could do those for years. But I want to be a part of projects that have value, that really matter. And it’s really hard to do that.

‘’Sometimes I feel defeated. I’ll audition for a part that I feel very passionate about, meet with people, tell them I’m willing to go places. I think they think I won’t go there.’’

Selena confessed she doesn’t see the landscape changing for her ‘’anytime soon’’.

She told the New York Times newspaper: ‘’To be honest, I don’t think it’s going to happen anytime soon for me. I think I look really young and image-wise, it’s difficult for people to grasp.’’

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Selena admitted her ‘’addiction’’ to Instagram made her feel awful.

She said: ‘’As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out. It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to.

‘’I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about. I always end up feeling like s**t when I look at Instagram. Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit.’’

HS