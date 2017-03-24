LOS ANGELES - Gwyneth Paltrow will ‘’never’’ stop eating fried food, although she has tried to cut her cravings for sugary treats and carbohydrates in a bit to shake her tiredness.

The 44-year-old actress - who founded her healthy and lifestyle company Goop - is desperately trying to curb her sugar cravings and desire for carbohydrates because she is concerned as to why she still feels tired despite eating and sleeping well and exercising regularly, and although the star is attempting to avoid nutritious foods she has vowed not to cut out oily or battered products from her diet.

Speaking about her diet to PEOPLE magazine, the blonde beauty - who has 12-year-old daughter Apple and 10-year-old son Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin - said: ‘’I thought, ‘I eat well, I sleep, I exercise - so why am I always so tired? I don’t get it.’ ‘’I think as I’ve gotten older and hopefully wiser I’ve tried to focus on doing little things throughout my week to bolster my strength and energy. I’m trying not to cave into sugar cravings and lots of white carbs all the time, because that’s my kind of go-to; if I get tired in the afternoon I want pretzels, or I want Swiss cheese on a cracker or a baguette. I really love white carbs, which is not great for optimizing your health and your energy. ‘’I’ve had to become more mindful about just in general when I’m having fried food just knowing that, ‘Ok, that may stick in a way that it didn’t used to 20 years ago’. ‘’By the way, I’ll never give up fried foods.’’

And the ‘Shallow Hal’ star - who has recently launched Goop Wellness collection, which includes a variety of vitamin packs to battle against tiredness - has admitted she was warned her metabolism would slow down when she hit 40 years old, and although she didn’t believe it at first she has started to notice her body changing. She said: ‘’It’s really incredible. People warn you that it’s going to happen. I was always like, sure I’ll eat a cheeseburger and fries and it just won’t stick.

And then after 40 that completely changed.’’

