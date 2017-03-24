LAHORE - Alliance Française Lahore in collaboration with Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture (PILAC), Punjab Information and Culture Department presented a play titled “fear and trembling” yesterday at Punjabi Complex, Lahore.

The play was a superb theatrical adaptation of the eponymous novel by Amélie Nothomb. People from all walks of life attended the play and appreciated the joint venture. Stephane Gaillard paid special thanks to PILAC, Information & Culture Department Punjab for facilitating in arranging such a superb play.

Layla Metssitane, Franco-Moroccan comedian and director was the chief and only character of the play. Actress Layla Metssitane adapted on her own on stage the ninth novel by Amélie Nothomb, which evoked the experience of the author in a Japanese company where she quickly tumbled from translator to toilet attendant.

In this intriguing performance Layla appears alone on the desolate stage as a mysterious figure veiled in black. As she is reading and enigmatically transforms into a geisha, the face made up in white, all the while telling the pricelessly funny story of a young western woman, hired by a Japanese company, and who, because of her repeated mistakes and cultural faux pas, ends up being in charge of cleaning the company’s toilets. The actress was able to faithfully transpose Amélie Nothomb’s writing, academic at times, comical at times, and her distanced perspective on the mores of the Japanese society. Fear and Trembling:

Winter 1990, Amélie graduated in Romance Philology in Brussels. She then returned to Japan, where she was born, to work. She signed a one-year contract at the company Yumimoto. This unexpected job had a few surprises in store for her, from which lessons would be learnt. The main character was none other than Amélie Nothomb who gave an autobiographic point of view. This fun and enlivening show was sure to have audience members laughing on the edge of their seats all evening long.