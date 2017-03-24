LOS ANGELES - Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has revealed she thinks it’s important her daughter sees her as an ‘’independent woman’’ and learns to be the same when she’s an adult.

The 32-year-old actress - who shares two-year-old Rose Dorothy with her estranged husband Romain Dauriac - claims it’s imperative her daughter sees her on set and recognises her as a strong female role model.

The ‘Ghost in the Shell’ star said: ‘’I am so proud to do and I love to do and to be able to show my daughter that and have her come to the workplace and show her I’m an independent woman making it happen - it is very important for me.’’

By contrast, Scarlett’s estranged husband Romain recently cited the actress’ working schedule and the demands it placed on their young family as one of the reasons for their split.

A statement released by the French journalist’s lawyers explained: ‘’Mr. Dauriac is tired of having to run his life and his child’s life based on Ms. Johansson’s shooting schedule.’’

Meanwhile, Scarlett also insisted that her appearance at the Women’s March in Washington in January was not a protest against US President Donald Trump.

Instead, the actress said she wanted to campaign for equality for women in all areas of society and that, ‘’as a feminist’’, she was determined to be there.

Scarlett told ‘Lorraine: ‘’It’s important to know the women’s march was not against Trump. It was basically a march for women to highlight that we are a very strong force to be reckoned with.

‘’I think people in general can sometimes forget that their rights are not given, you have to fight for and continue to protect for the rights to your body and equal fair pay and they are important to highlight.

‘’The gender bias does exist. We need to stand together to highlight that imbalance. As a woman, as a feminist, as a mother it was important for me to be there.’’

