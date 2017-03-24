Sia, the powerhouse singer who brought us "Cheap Thrills," is known just as much for her voice as she is for wandering around in the world's most extra wig. To wit:

According to Marie Claire, the Grammy nominee was just spotted taking a casual wig-less stroll through LAX with her face out and about for the world to see—and she was glowing. Like, Amal/Beyoncé-pregnant-with-twins-level glowing.

Sia has explained her decision to wear a wig in the past, telling Ellen DeGeneres "Well, it's so that I can go to Target and buy a hose if I want to, and/or if I'm in need of a restroom and I can't find one, I could go by the side of the road and nobody would be following me with a camera trying to get 'the shot.'"

Makes sense to us.